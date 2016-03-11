Sauce Labs Announces SauceCon 2017; Opens Call for Speakers

Inaugural User Conference To Focus on Automated Testing as an Enabler for Achieving DevOps and Continuous Delivery

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- , provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced details around its user conference and opened its . The event will take place June 6 - 8, 2017 in San Francisco.

"Modern development teams now recognize that they cannot achieve DevOps or Continuous Delivery without automating their tests," said Charles Ramsey, CEO of Sauce Labs. "We know that the shift to automated testing is frequently challenging, especially for larger organizations. At SauceCon, attendees will learn from their peers as well as industry experts how to automate testing at scale and meet the demands of today's modern development practices."

The two-day conference will be preceded by a full day of training courses on both Selenium and Appium.

SauceCon 2017, the Sauce Labs Inaugural User Conference

June 6 - 8, 2017

JW Marriott, 515 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Save the date! Speaking abstracts can also be submitted at . Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in December 2016.

The call for speakers is open today through January 31st, 2017. Presentations featuring actionable paths to success and real world stories about automated testing and optimizing integrations with CI/CD environments are welcome. For details and to submit, visit:

Related to best practices in automated testing, Sauce Labs today released the first in a series of short video vignettes, "Automated Testing Myth Busters":

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Triage Ventures and the Contrarian Group. For more information, please visit .

