Huawei's Mate 9 Features Qeexo's FingerSense Technology

Qeexo extends the reach of its innovative FingerSense platform, continuing to enrich the user experience of touch-enabled devices

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- , developer of user interaction solutions for touch-enabled devices, today announces that its next generation touch platform is available on the just-released Huawei Mate 9 smartphone. Huawei made the announcement today during its Mate 9 launch in Munich, Germany.

"Qeexo FingerSense is becoming in touch technology on Android, and we're excited about the growing partnership with Huawei that has put FingerSense into the hands of tens of millions of consumers," said Sang Won Lee, CEO of Qeexo. "With FingerSense, users of the Mate 9 will have access to the world's most advanced touch technology and enjoy a far more delightful and engaging user experience."

Huawei, the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer, uses Qeexo FingerSense technology (rebranding it "Knuckle Sense" or "Knuckle Gestures") for many of it its flagship smartphones, including the Mate 9. FingerSense enables users to quickly access powerful functions, simply by using a knuckle to draw or knock on the screen. For example, users can use a knuckle to knock twice on the display to take a screenshot, or to draw letters such as "m" and "c" to launch the Mate's 9's music player and camera respectively.

FingerSense is the next generation touch platform from Qeexo and the world's first software-only solution that can distinguish between touchscreen inputs such as fingertip, knuckle, nail and stylus. With FingerSense, smartphone OEMs can offer a range of new capabilities to delight users and make it easier for users to perform smartphone tasks. Using simple gestures, FingerSense enables: enhanced screenshot capabilities, more robust live screen-recording tools and quick-launch of applications via letter gestures.

To watch a demo of Qeexo's FingerSense technology, go to: .

By bringing machine intelligence to human input, Qeexo develops innovative solutions to advance the field of human-computer interaction. The company's technologies elevate the user experience of touch-enabled devices, making them more intelligent, more powerful and easier to use. Qeexo works with the world's top mobile companies and its technology is deployed on tens of millions of devices worldwide. Spun out of Carnegie Mellon University, Qeexo is venture-backed and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. To learn more, visit .

Comments on this PressRelease