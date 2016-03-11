Solare Datensysteme GmbH: New President for subsidiary company Solar Data Systems, Inc. in the USA

Solare Datensysteme GmbH, manufacturer of Solar-Log?, appoints Anthony Conklin as the new President of the subsidiary company Solar Data Systems, Inc. in the USA

(PresseBox) - As company President, Conklin will oversee all Solar-Log? sales and business in North America. He will report directly to Dr. Frank Schlichting, CEO of Solar Data Systems? parent company, Solare Datensysteme GmbH, in Binsdorf, Germany.

Conklin is a 10-year veteran in the solar industry, both in the residential and commercial sector. He is an executive sales leader, mentor, speaker and renewable energy enthusiast with a superb knowledge of EPC and utility business.

?Anthony has an impressive track record within the solar industry. I am absolutely confident that his drive and energy will promote our continued success in the North American market,? said Dr. Frank Schlichting, ?His executive sales experience bolstered by his enthusiasm for solar energy will make him a valuable asset to our team.?

?I believe in the power of Solar-Log? technology and its ability to help solar PV installers maximize plant performance and optimize power usage for plant owners. Promoting this technology during an exciting time in the industry is a responsibility that I am thrilled to take on,? said Conklin, ?I am glad to be joining the team at Solar Data Systems and looking forward to further driving sales within the U.S. and Canada?

Conklin, a Senior Sales Executive with 20 years of direct sales and business development experience, has served as a solar industry expert and panelist for many organizations including the New York Beer and Wine Association, Columbia University School of Engineering and Solar Investment & Finance USA.



Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS), based in the German city of Geislingen-Binsdorf, is one of the leading companies in the areas of solar monitoring, smart energy, and feed-in management with global service for operators and installers. Since August 2015, SDS is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) - a global company for energy and infrastructure with around 5,000 employees.

SDS specializes in developing and distributing monitoring systems for photovoltaic plants, with core competencies that include innovative products with short development cycles and the best price-performance ratio.



SDS has developed and distributed their Solar-Log? product range since 2007, currently installed in 100 countries - monitoring 255,799 plants with a total output of 11.29 GWp. SDS solutions make an important contribution to the successful integration of renewable energy into an intelligent power grid and help to make the successful transition to clean energy a reality.

Solar Data Systems, Inc. in Bethel CT (USA) is a fully owned subsidiary of Solare Datensysteme GmbH, based in Binsdorf, Germany.

The company manufactures and sells the Solar-Log? GE-series (Solar-Log 350/360/370), which is mainly relevant for the US-market. Furthermore, Solar Data Systems, Inc. distributes the hardware and software products of their parent company Solare Datensysteme GmbH.

More information about SDS can be found at www.solar-log.com.





