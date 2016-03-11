Ron Wichowski Named General Manager of Boca Raton Luxury Hotel

Award-Winning Career Continues at Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

(firmenpresse) - BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- A diverse and award-winning career in the hospitality industry accompanies Ron Wichowski to Boca Raton, Fla., as he takes the helm at one of the area's leading .

Wichowski made his way to the Sunshine State after working for four years in Hartford, Conn., first as Director of Operations at the Marriott Hartford Downtown and then as General Manager of the Hilton in Downtown. In 2015, Wichowski was named General Manager of the year from the Connecticut Lodging Association. Prior to this, Wichowski spent three years in Oklahoma where he served as Assistant General Manager of the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center.

A native of New Jersey, Wichowski has served in many capacities over the past 22 years and was named General Manager at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center in September. The property is owned and operated by HEI Hotels and Resorts. The four-star hotel property near Florida Atlantic University features 243 , 16 suites and 17,000 square feet of event space.

Beginning his hospitality career as a busser for the Tavistock Country Club in New Jersey, Wichowski progressed through the ranks during his college years, working at several private dining clubs including the River Club, The University Club and Epping Forest Yacht Club, all of Jacksonville, Fla.

After college he returned to New Jersey where he served as Banquet Manager at the Regency Palace Hotel and later became Director of Banquets for the newly opened Hilton Philadelphia City Line Avenue Hotel, a sister property. He moved to Orlando to accept the position of Banquet Manager at the Holiday Inn I-Drive before serving as a Banquet Manager for Starwood at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel, a property with 329,000 square feet of banquet space. It was there that he also became a certified sommelier.

Always looking to expand the scope of his career, Wichowski found himself in the Dominican Republic where he was Director of Operations at the Melia Caribe Tropical in Punta Cana. At this point in his career he was able to bring the perspective of United States' clientele to a hotel that had recently increased its North American base from 20 to 80 percent. He then returned to the U.S. where he became Director of Food and Beverage at the Westin St. Louis and participated in HEI Hotels and Resorts' Food and Beverage Leadership Council.

In 2008, Wichowski was chosen as Food and Beverage Professional of the Year by the St. Louis Area Hotel Association and Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association.

Welcoming guests with dynamic surroundings and thoughtful amenities, the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center has just finished a multi-million-dollar transformation that is earning high praises. Those seeking the flexibility needed to make the most of their time in Boca Raton will find well-designed spaces and intuitive service for a brilliant travel experience. Situated just steps from high-end shopping, entertainment and dining; the hotel's location is near popular beaches and offers easy airport access. Featuring stylish, high-tech meeting and event space, the Boca Raton Marriot is an ideal destination for business or social events and allows travelers to enjoy the convenience of blending working and play.

