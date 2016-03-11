Globus Maritime Limited regains Compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Closing Bid Price

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus" or the "Company,") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has received a letter from NASDAQ, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum closing bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, pursuant to the NASDAQ marketplace rules. Since May 9th, 2016, Globus was eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. For at least 10 consecutive business days from October 20, to November 2, 2016, the closing bid price has been greater than $1.00. NASDAQ indicated within its letter that since the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule"), this matter is now closed.

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of five dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 Dwt and a weighted average age of 8.5 years as of September 30, 2016.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the date of this communication.

Globus Maritime Limited



Athanasios Feidakis

CEO

+30 210 960 8300





Capital Link - New York

Nicolas Bornozis

+1 212 661 7566





More information:

http://www.globusmaritime.gr



PressRelease by

Globus Maritime Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 504856

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Globus Maritime Limited

Stadt: ATHENS, GREECE





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease