       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Inventus Mining Appoints New CEO

ID: 504857
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SUDBURY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") announces that Wayne Whymark has retired today as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company. Mr. Whymark will be replaced by Stefan Spears, an existing Director of the Company, in the positions of Chairman and Interim CEO effective immediately. Mr. Spears has been working closely on the Company's projects since joining the Board in the summer, and will be assuming responsibility for advancing exploration, corporate affairs and marketing.

"On behalf of the Board and shareholders I would like to sincerely thank Wayne for his many contributions to Inventus, and we wish him all the best in his retirement," said Stefan Spears, Chairman and Interim CEO.

The Board of Directors will evaluate and appoint new management during the coming months. Mr. Spears has over twelve years' experience as a senior executive in the mining and exploration industry and is currently employed by McEwen Mining Inc. and also serves on the Board of Directors of Golden Predator Mining Corp.

About Inventus

Inventus is a mineral exploration company focused on the world class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus' significant share owners include Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott, Osisko Gold Royalties and Wayne Whymark.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Inventus Mining Corp.
Stefan Spears
Chairman and CEO



More information:
http://www.inventusmining.com



Keywords (optional):

inventus-mining-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 15:52
Language: English
News-ID 504857
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Inventus Mining Corp.
Stadt: SUDBURY, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 47

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.244
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 192


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z