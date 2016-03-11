Inventus Mining Appoints New CEO

(firmenpresse) - SUDBURY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") announces that Wayne Whymark has retired today as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company. Mr. Whymark will be replaced by Stefan Spears, an existing Director of the Company, in the positions of Chairman and Interim CEO effective immediately. Mr. Spears has been working closely on the Company's projects since joining the Board in the summer, and will be assuming responsibility for advancing exploration, corporate affairs and marketing.

"On behalf of the Board and shareholders I would like to sincerely thank Wayne for his many contributions to Inventus, and we wish him all the best in his retirement," said Stefan Spears, Chairman and Interim CEO.

The Board of Directors will evaluate and appoint new management during the coming months. Mr. Spears has over twelve years' experience as a senior executive in the mining and exploration industry and is currently employed by McEwen Mining Inc. and also serves on the Board of Directors of Golden Predator Mining Corp.

About Inventus

Inventus is a mineral exploration company focused on the world class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus' significant share owners include Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott, Osisko Gold Royalties and Wayne Whymark.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Inventus Mining Corp.

Stefan Spears

Chairman and CEO





More information:

http://www.inventusmining.com



PressRelease by

Inventus Mining Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 15:52

Language: English

News-ID 504857

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Inventus Mining Corp.

Stadt: SUDBURY, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease