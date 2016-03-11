Determine Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management Suite - Increase Usability, Visibility and Control

(firmenpresse) - CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (NASDAQ: DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, offered through the , which includes unified strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management, and procure-to-pay applications, announces the next evolution of their customizable user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). Based on Google's concept of material design, the interface provides a familiar, , supplier certification dashboard and new Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) counterparty contract types to the next level of the Determine Cloud Platform.

"The evolution of the Determine Cloud Platform provides the foundation for unifying data from sourcing to contract management to supplier management for our customers," said Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer of Determine. "We will continue to drive innovation through our intuitive UI/UX, customizable dashboards and by expanding the integration and influence of contract management, so stay tuned."

Additional enhancements to the Determine Cloud Platform (DCP) include:

Determine is increasing the ease of navigation within the DCP by displaying menu items, widgets, metrics, and more on landing pages that are specific to each particular business application.

Dashboards display how many certifications a supplier has in progress. When a supplier is invited to a certification process and logs into the Supplier portal, the Certification process section displays on the homepage. This allows the supplier to quickly see the status of his/her certifications and take appropriate action.

Determine's CLM continues to evolve to meet different contract needs for suppliers, prospects, partnerships, employees, contractors, landlords and tenant relationships. The new counterparty types provide the ability to associate them with specific contract types.

"With every improvement we make to the Determine Cloud Platform, we strive to deliver on our core mission of maximizing our customer's visibility and financial return from their spend, supplier and contractual data," said Jeffrey H. Grosman, Chief Operating Officer of Determine. "As we increase the usability, visibility and control within our platform we are also improving our customer's ability to collaborate at all levels of their organization, empowering our users to make more accurate decisions -- decisions to maximize their revenue growth and mitigate their spend and business risks."

(NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our Gartner recognized visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management, and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance, and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

