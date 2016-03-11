Cannabis Science to Begin In-House Clinical Research With IGXBio's GenePro FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) Number 015982 for further Drug Development to Identify & Develop Agonist Cannabinoids for GenePro

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, announces that its in-house lab is almost complete and has commenced clinical development plans to begin working with its partner IGXBio, Inc. to develop effective cannabinoid therapeutics using IGXBio's Immunotherapy (GenePro®, also referred to as ?4SHIVKU2) FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) Number 015982.

"Again, we are looking to further cement our foothold in the substantial pharmaceutical drug development industry, we expect our IGXBio, GenePro® drug development program to be a major pharmaceutical success. Coupled with our property development deals we are securing the required land base to supply a major nationwide pharmaceutical demand. Our program specifics are underway and we will update progress and results as they come in," confirmed, Dr. Allen Herman, Cannabis Science Inc., Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

About GenePro®

GenePro® is an investigational DNA immunotherapy sponsored by IGXBio and would be considered a biologic. The Cannabis Science partnership is working to identify and develop agonist cannabinoids and IGXBio's GenePro®.

GenePro® is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) plasmid vaccine expressing simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) proteins, which is administered by electroporation (EP). This FDA IND supports a biologic and device combination product.

HIV uses our immune system to infect healthy immunogenic cells and increase the opportunity of these cells to spread. HIV-1 proteins (gp120, Tat - the transactivator of transcription, Vpr, and Nef) are released from infected cells throughout the course of infection and create an ongoing HIV disease burden in a number of tissues, including the central nervous system (CNS), resulting in toxicity and damage, regardless of ART.

A substantial number of individuals with HIV disease suffer brain impairment such as HIV-1 associated cognitive impairment (HAND) and dementia. Many standard anti-retroviral drugs cannot cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and therefore they have no effect on HIV infection in the brain.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cannabis Science, Inc.



Dr. Allen Herman

Chief Medical Officer (CMO)



Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder



Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Investor Relations

Teresa Misenheimer



Tel: 1-888-263-0832

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 16:10

Language: English

News-ID 504863

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cannabis Science, Inc.

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease