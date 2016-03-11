ACPN Offers Full-Fledged Child Treatment in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 03, 2016): Problems in children, such as psychological issues or substance abuse problems, can be almost impossible to handle for patients and general physicians. Unless treated in time, the problems can worsen and result in debility, lifelong addiction or even death other than academic and social issues for children. The American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN), a clinic based in Dubai, treats a wide range of child psychology problems and other issues.



The clinic helps treat a wide range of child problems, such as ADD, ADHD, anxiety, Aspergers Syndrome, Autism and abuse. Whether it comes to physical or sexual abuse, trauma from accidents, kidnap, acts of terrorism or other causes, or even alcohol or drug abuse, the childcare professionals associated with ACPN are fully qualified to handle such issues and more.



ACPN is known for fast treatment of child problems. It arranges individualized sessions for the treatment of each patient. The medical facility has a team consisting of child psychologist and other mental care providers, who are eminent names in the medical domain. These professionals have years of experience in curing child-specific problems, and ensure quick diagnosis and treatment.



About ACPN

The American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) is a reliable medical service provider in Dubai, UAE. This medical center has a team of qualified mental care and treatment providers who are experts in treating psychological and substance abuse problems in children.



http://www.americancenteruae.com/children/



Contact Information

Contact Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban

Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02

Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com

http://www.americancenteruae.com



Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000

Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999

Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000



http://www.americancenteruae.com



