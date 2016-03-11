       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Aircraft


Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 10, 2016

ID: 504866
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2016 on Thursday, November 10, 2016, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481

Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727



More information:
http://www.bombardier.com



Keywords (optional):

bombardier-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 16:16
Language: English
News-ID 504866
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Bombardier Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 21

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Aircraft




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.244
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 196


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z