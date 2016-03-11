Alkaline Water Co. Premium Alkaline88 Brand Coming Soon to 1,100 Food Lion Supermarkets, Continuing Rapid Expansion in Southeast US

Accelerated growth into the Southeastern USA continues

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (OTCQB: WTER) (the "Company"), developers of an innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis beverage process packaged and sold in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes under the trade name Alkaline88, is pleased to announce acceptance for product placement in the 700ml, 1-liter and 3-liter sizes at Food Lion. Food Lion LLC operates 1,100 supermarkets and employs about 66,000 people in 10 states throughout the Southeastern United States.

In the past week, the Company has announced more than 1,800 additional stores that will be carrying the Alkaline88 brand in the Southeastern United States. This expansion alone is expected to add 8% or greater revenue in fiscal 2018.

"We are very excited about being accepted by one of the largest food retail groups in the world. Placement in Food Lion is another major step toward our goal to be a nationally recognized brand. With expansion of our recently announced production capacity in Alabama, the timing for Alkaline88 could not be better. Our team is confident that Alkaline88 will be a huge hit with Food Lion's thirsty customers," states Ricky Wright, Alkaline Water Company's COO. "For over 18 months, we have been the No. 1 selling alkaline water in Southern California, and we are confident that with retail partners like Food Lion, we can repeat our success in the Southeast."

Food Lion LLC is a grocery store company headquartered in Salisbury, North Carolina, that operates more than 1,100 supermarkets in 10 states throughout the Southeastern United States under the Food Lion banner. With about 66,000 employees, Food Lion LLC is currently owned by Ahold Delhaize, formed in July 2016 from the merger of Ahold and Delhaize Group, retail innovators for almost 150 years. Their local brands employ more than 375,000 associates in 6,500 local grocery, small format and specialty stores. In 11 countries.

(OTCQB: WTER)



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has developed an innovative, state of the art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing the retail sale of its cost-effective packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program and is available for consumer sales at major retail locations across the United States. Learn more about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. by visiting: .

:

Alkaline88 is a premier bottled alkaline drinking water with an 8.8-pH balance. Enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes, the product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, and 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Learn more about the science of Alkaline88 at .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.'s expectations for continued growth and expansion of the Alkaline88 brand over the next fiscal year. This expansion alone is expected to add 8% or greater revenue in fiscal 2018.Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States of America. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions will prove to be accurate, investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at .

WTER Investor Relations

480-708-8181





or



IRTH Communications

Robert Haag

Managing Partner

866-976-4784





More information:

http://www.thealkalinewaterco.com/



PressRelease by

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 16:25

Language: English

News-ID 504867

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Stadt: SCOTTSDALE, AZ





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease