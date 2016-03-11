Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation Announces Appointment of Vice President of Resource Development - Planning and Manager of Marketing and Midstream

(firmenpresse) - IRVING, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation ("Magnum Hunter" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has appointed Matthew H. Rucker as Vice President of Resource Development and Planning, effective November 7, 2016, and Chris J. Hutchison as Manager of Marketing and Midstream, effective October 24, 2016.

Mr. Rucker, age 31, has more than ten years of experience in the oil and gas industry. "I am thrilled to join such a motivated team at Magnum Hunter," said Mr. Rucker. "The Company has tremendous opportunities given its acreage position and strategic midstream ownership, and I look forward to working with the team to unlock the value and potential of the Company's assets."

Prior to joining Magnum Hunter, Mr. Rucker served as a Production Superintendent overseeing Chesapeake Energy's Utica Shale production. As a member of Chesapeake Energy's Eastern Division leadership team, Mr. Rucker focused on the safe and efficient optimization of production in the Utica Shale and led an operating team of over 45 employees. During his service at Chesapeake Energy, Mr. Rucker held several engineering positions with the Marcellus and Utica Shale Asset Teams, primarily focused on strategic joint ventures, divestitures, acquisitions and resource development planning.

Mr. Rucker holds a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Marietta College, where he continues to serve on the Marietta College Industry Advisory Council. Mr. Rucker is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Mr. Hutchison, age 31, has more than seven years of experience in various areas of energy marketing, including contract administration, gas scheduling and strategic commercial and financial evaluation. "This is a very unique and exciting opportunity for me," said Mr. Hutchison. "The Company is strategically aligned for success, and I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team that has extensive experience with and knowledge of the Marcellus and Utica Shale Plays."

Prior to joining Magnum Hunter, Mr. Hutchison served as a lead marketing representative at Chesapeake Energy, with specific focus on the Utica Shale. Prior to his service as a lead marketing representative, Mr. Hutchison was responsible for Chesapeake Energy's commercial efforts in the Haynesville Shale and Barnett Shale.

Mr. Hutchison holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Oklahoma State University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Central Oklahoma.

John Reinhart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Magnum Hunter, commented: "We are excited to add Matthew and Chris to our leadership team. The basin-specific experience and professional expertise that each of these leaders bring will significantly bolster the Company's planning, execution and value realization capabilities."

Magnum Hunter and subsidiaries are an Irving, Texas based independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, primarily in the states of West Virginia and Ohio. The Company is presently active in two of the most prolific unconventional shale resource plays in North America, the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale located in Northwest West Virginia and Southeast Ohio.

