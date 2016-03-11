Anime Network Launches on Xfinity On Demand

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- , a leading independent programmer of Japanese anime and pop culture entertainment, announced today that it has launched its premium subscription video on demand (SVOD) service on Xfinity On Demand, now available to Comcast customers across Xfinity TV platforms.

"Xfinity is proud to offer Anime Network on Xfinity On Demand. We are committed to providing more programming choices for all of our customers, and enabling them to watch more of their favorite content when and where they want to watch," said Daniel Spinosa, Vice President and General Manager of Movies, PPV and Commerce, Video and Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable.

Subscribers will have 24/7 access to a collection of carefully curated anime television and movie titles for a monthly channel subscription of $6.99. Content can also be accessed on the Xfinity TV app and online portal and will be updated continuously with 19-38 hours of new content available each month, consisting of three to five new television series (36-65 episodes), and one to three new movie titles. At launch, Anime Network on Xfinity on Demand features fan-favorite, critically-acclaimed movie titles and television series, including:

Appleseed

Grave of Fireflies

Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation

Food Wars!

High School of the Dead

Parasyte -the maxim-

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

"Teaming up with Comcast enables us to deliver the best anime series and movies to a tremendous, passionate audience," said John Ledford, Founder and returning CEO of Anime Network. "With more than 22 million video subscribers, this partnership with Comcast brings Anime Network to fans more than ever before."

In 2002, Ledford founded Anime Network, North America's first and #1-ranked anime TV network. Anime Network extended to more than 45 million homes via cable and satellite television. With today's announcement, Anime Network's combined reach is now more than 90 million VOD-enabled households and is North America's largest anime on-demand cable network.

Anime Network is a leading independent streaming and SVOD provider that specializes in distributing classic, new, and simulcast Japanese animation titles to fans throughout North America and select countries across the globe on a title by title basis. With thousands of hours of anime programming refreshed monthly, Anime Network's offering is as deep as it is diverse. Anime Network's library features both dubbed and subtitled anime with the goal to deliver language accessible high-quality anime selections to its passionate international community.

