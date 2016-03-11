ACPN Becomes the Top Psychiatry Treatment Services Provider in Dubai

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 03, 2016): Psychiatric problems can range from subtle to pronounced, and can make life difficult for patients as well as people around them. ACPN is the best psychiatrist in Dubai facility, which treats both kids and adults, and has become a top psychiatry treatment services provider in the area.



The clinic is known to have the best neurologists and psychiatrists, who offer quick and effective treatment for various types of disorders. The professionals can treat Eating Disorders such as Bulimia and Anorexia Nervosa, social phobia, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, panic disorders, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Dysthymic disorder, depression, Cyclothymic disorder, bipolar affective disorder, anxiety, anger management, attention deficit And Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alcohol Abuse and Acute Stress problems. Specific types of phobias can also be treated with success.



For patients who need qualified psychiatrist Sharjah, ACPN has some of the best names in its team of medical service providers. Each of its team members is an eminent name in the world of psychiatry and neurology, and is experienced in treating a wide range of child and adult mental issues. From counseling and non-invasive treatments to medications and NeuroStar TMS Therapy, everything is used for treatment of patients.



About ACPN

The American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) is a psychiatry and neurology treatment services provider based in Dubai, UAE. The medical clinic consists of many expert psychiatrist and neurologists who are capable of handling all types of psychiatric problems.



For more, visit http://www.americancenteruae.com/psychiatry/



Contact Information

Contact Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban

Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02



Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com

Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com

Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000

Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999

Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000



###





More information:

http://www.americancenteruae.com



PressRelease by

American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 18:24

Language: English

News-ID 504875

Character count: 2282

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

Ansprechpartner: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban

Stadt: Dubai

Telefon: +971 4 314 1000



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease