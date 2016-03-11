ACPN Becomes the Top Psychiatry Treatment Services Provider in Dubai

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 03, 2016): Psychiatric problems can range from subtle to pronounced, and can make life difficult for patients as well as people around them. ACPN is the best psychiatrist in Dubai facility, which treats both kids and adults, and has become a top psychiatry treatment services provider in the area.
The clinic is known to have the best neurologists and psychiatrists, who offer quick and effective treatment for various types of disorders. The professionals can treat Eating Disorders such as Bulimia and Anorexia Nervosa, social phobia, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, panic disorders, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Dysthymic disorder, depression, Cyclothymic disorder, bipolar affective disorder, anxiety, anger management, attention deficit And Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alcohol Abuse and Acute Stress problems. Specific types of phobias can also be treated with success.
For patients who need qualified psychiatrist Sharjah, ACPN has some of the best names in its team of medical service providers. Each of its team members is an eminent name in the world of psychiatry and neurology, and is experienced in treating a wide range of child and adult mental issues. From counseling and non-invasive treatments to medications and NeuroStar TMS Therapy, everything is used for treatment of patients.
About ACPN
The American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) is a psychiatry and neurology treatment services provider based in Dubai, UAE. The medical clinic consists of many expert psychiatrist and neurologists who are capable of handling all types of psychiatric problems.
For more, visit http://www.americancenteruae.com/psychiatry/
Contact Information
Contact Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban
Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates
Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02
Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com
Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com
Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000
Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999
Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000
