Canada's drug price watchdog reaches agreement with drug-maker on reporting requirements for leukemia drug

A Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) Hearing Panel issued an Order on October 28, 2016 requiring that Baxalta Canada Corporation (Baxalta) provide the PMPRB with the pricing and sales information required by section 80 of the Patent Act and sections 3 and 4 of the Patented Medicines Regulations. The Order relates to the medicine Oncaspar, which is sold in Canada under Health Canada's Special Access Programme and is used in the treatment of patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Baxalta agreed to provide the information sought by the PMPRB for the period commencing July 1, 2015, when Baxalta began selling Oncaspar in Canada.

The Hearing Panel's Order resolved this matter and, as such, no hearing will be held in November 2016.

