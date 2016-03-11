       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Due to a technical problem that occurred with our conference calling and webcast provider during this morning's scheduled conference call with analysts, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) are rescheduling the conference call to today, Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to answer questions on their financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at . The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Contacts:
Source:
Patrice Ouimet
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
514-764-4700

Information:
Rene Guimond
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications
Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
514-764-4700



http://www.cogeco.ca/



Date: 11/03/2016 - 17:09
