Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Class B Shares

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (NASDAQ: BELFA) (NASDAQ: BELFB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.
Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on February 1, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 13, 2017.
Bel currently has approximately 11,934,000 common shares outstanding, of which 2,175,000 are Class A common shares and 9,759,000 are Class B common shares.
Bel () designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.
