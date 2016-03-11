Vancouver Fraser Port Authority welcomes federal government's commitment to transportation

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Vancouver Fraser Port Authority applauds the Transport 2030 vision outlined this morning in Montreal by the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport.

"We are very pleased to see some of our key recommendations to the Canada Transportation Act Review Panel reflected in Minister Garneau's remarks," said Robin Silvester, president and chief executive officer at Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. "The focus on the importance of the overall transportation network and the commitment to innovation and investment is truly welcomed."

The port authority is particularly encouraged by the federal government's clear interest in environmental innovation and protection. Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has a track record of success working with Transport Canada on innovative environmental initiatives, such as shore power for cruise and container ships, GPS tracking on all container trucks serving the port, and programs to reduce ocean noise from shipping as part of the port authority's ECHO program.

In his speech, Minister Garneau also announced the establishment of a new data regime to support evidence-based decision making by government and stakeholders, which closely reflects a core recommendation by the port authority to the Canada Transportation Act Review Panel.

"Data sharing is key to identifying and optimizing opportunities to use Canada's transportation network more efficiently, which will contribute to greater global competitiveness, a smaller environmental footprint, and increased prosperity for all Canadians," said Silvester.

The federal government has earmarked $10.1 billion for trade and transportation infrastructure over the next decade. Vancouver Fraser Port Authority welcomes this long-term commitment, and looks forward to investments in the Pacific region to address road and rail bottlenecks and keep Canada's trade moving to and from the Port of Vancouver.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will continue to collaborate with Transport Canada and all levels of government on progressive actions to ensure the Port of Vancouver remains competitive, safe and sustainable.

About Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is responsible for the stewardship of the federal port lands in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. It is accountable to the federal minister of transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The port authority manages the Port of Vancouver, which is Canada's largest port and the third largest tonnage port in North America, responsible for Canada's trade with more than 170 world economies. Located in a naturally beautiful setting on Canada's west coast, the Port of Vancouver is responsible for the efficient and reliable movement of goods and passengers, and integrates environmental, social and economic sustainability initiatives into all areas of port operations. Enabling the trade of approximately $200 billion in goods in 2015, the port sustains an estimated 100,000 supply-chain jobs, $6.1 billion in wages, and $9.7 billion in GDP across Canada.

