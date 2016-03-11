Bitglass Listed in Gartner 2016 Market Guide for Cloud Access Security Brokers

Concerns about security, privacy, and compliance increase urgency for control and visibility

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Bitglass, the total data protection company, today announced that it is listed in Gartner's latest * (CASBs). Cloud Access Security Brokers provide a range of capabilities that secure public cloud applications, including Office 365, G Suite and Salesforce.

Gartner predicts that, "by 2020, 85 percent of large enterprises will use a cloud access security broker platform for their cloud services, which is up from less than 5 percent today," and notes that the CASB market "has evolved rapidly since its gestation period in 2012 and includes a number of high-profile acquisitions. It has quickly become a compelling cloud security control platform for organizations of all sizes adopting cloud services." Gartner's Market Guide also explores key technologies and macro IT trends driving growth and maturation in the CASB market.

Bitglass also covers cloud security trends in , a recent report that details the risks organizations face when migrating to public cloud apps, finding that a majority of organizations have experienced some cloud security incident in the last year.

"Most organizations have deployed or will soon deploy several apps in the cloud for which security controls are lacking," said Nat Kausik, CEO, Bitglass. "CASBs provide unparalleled cross-app visibility and control and are being aggressively adopted by organizations looking to limit data leakage and maintain regulatory compliance."

With its Citadel data protection engine, Bitglass offers the only complete CASB solution that provides real-time security and Omni multi-protocol proxies for easy and secure access from any device. This architecture includes patented, full-strength cloud encryption, agentless mobile data protection, contextual access controls and more. Bitglass is used by hundreds of organizations across all major industries.

"The continued and growing significance of SaaS, combined with persistent concerns about security, privacy and compliance, continues to increase the urgency for control and visibility of cloud services."

Covers the broad set of architectures employed by CASB vendors, including forward proxy, which has emerged as "the most intrusive deployment method from an end-user computing point of view, as you have to force traffic to the CASB," and agentless reverse proxy advantages with which "BYOD scenarios are addressed without making configuration changes on endpoint."

Discusses the pros and cons of API-based features, cautioning that, "today the maturity level of APIs across cloud service providers is wildly divergent."

Provides recommendations on the reality of unmanaged devices in the cloud where, "the massive enterprise adoption of tablets and smartphones for core business processes creates security risks that can be mitigated effectively with the assistance of a CASB."

Download the full Gartner Market Guide, compliments of Bitglass, here:

*Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Access Security Brokers by Craig Lawson, Neil MacDonald, and Brian Lowans, October 24, 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Bitglass' solution provides enterprises with end-to-end data protection from the cloud to the device. It deploys in minutes and works with any cloud app on any device. Bitglass protects data on mobile devices without the hassles of MDM and enables enterprises to enforce corporate data security policies across apps like Office 365, Salesforce, and Exchange. Bitglass, based in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

