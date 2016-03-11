Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Fourth Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) will hold a telephone conference call at 2:00 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 to discuss the results for the period ended September 30, 2016, which will be released during business hours November 9, 2016.

Interested participants from the financial & media community should call 1-800-524-8850 or (613) 216-0029 at approximately 1:55 p.m. The conference ID is 6138679.

Following the presentation, interested parties will be invited to participate in a question and answer session.

The conference call will be available for a period of 14 days for playback and is accessible by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 6138679.

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,700 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

