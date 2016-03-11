Metanor files PEA on the Barry project

(firmenpresse) - VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Metanor Resources Inc. ("Metanor") (TSX VENTURE: MTO) is pleased to announce it has filed the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), Barry Gold Project, Quebec, Canada" in support of the press release published September 22nd 2016.

The preliminary economic study ("PEA") completed by Geoservices Inc. GoldMinds, onthe Barry gold project (Mining Lease number BM 886) located 100 km east of Lebel-sur-Quevillon and 115 km south of the Bachelor Mine in Quebec, establishes the following (CAD dollars):

The additional details are available in the technical report as well as in the September 22nd press release.

((i)) Cautionary statement NI 43-101: The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred resources that are considered speculative geologically to have economic considerations that would categorize them into mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions of the PEA will be realized.

About Metanor

Metanor is a Canadian based gold mining company with a focus on the added value of action by the operation, diligent exploration and development of its properties.

Qualified Persons

Pascal Hamelin, P. Eng., Vice-president of Operations, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, responsible for reviewing and approving the technical information contained in this news release.

Claude Duplessis, Ing., of Goldminds Geoservices Inc., is the independent qualified person under NI 43-101 who has prepared and reviewed the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. All statements in this discussion, other than those of historical fact, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based, and events or developments that the company expects, are considered forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

438,785,949 outstanding shares

Contacts:



Metanor Resources Inc.

Ronald Perry

Vice-president

514-262-8286





More information:

http://www.metanor.ca/



