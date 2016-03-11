FareHarbor Acquires Activity Link Systems Expanding Market Share in Tours and Activities industry to $3 Billion

Family-owned software company on track to grow transaction volume from $4 million to $3 billion in 4 years, representing 10% of the U.S. tours market in 2017

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- , a family-owned business serving tour and activity operators and concierge desks with the industry's ultimate online booking and reservation management platform, today announced the acquisition of (ALS), a leading provider of software for the activity industry. The acquisition further extends FareHarbor's client portfolio to 10 percent of the U.S. tours and activities market in 2017.

In June 2016 FareHarbor announced it was on track to process $1 billion in tour bookings over the upcoming 12 months. Less than 5 months later, with the acquisition of ALS, FareHarbor now expects to handle $3 billion in tour bookings in 2017.

Founded in Wailuku, Hawaii in 2000 by Kumar Manuel, ALS provides Internet-ready, PCI-compliant point-of-sale systems that support real-time reservation integration with a customer's existing site. Its flagship products include AL-Pro for activity providers or vendors and AL-Desk for concierge/activity desks or agencies. The Activity Link Network (ALN) facilitates real-time bookings between AL-Desk and AL-Pro and other travel industry partners. AL-Pro Helicopter Edition is the leading reservation platform for the high demand helicopter tours industry.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Activity Link Systems and we welcome their loyal roster of clients to the FareHarbor family," said Lawrence Hester, CEO and co-founder of FareHarbor. "We continually seek ways to enhance our software and services portfolio and our value proposition to meet the ever-changing needs of our operators, whether organically or through acquisition, and Activity Link Systems helps us achieve that objective. With a focus on unmatched customer service, software innovation and platform reliability at our core, our new and existing customers can count on the team at FareHarbor to be a true partner in helping achieve their business objectives."

Through the acquisition of ALS, FareHarbor gains 110 new tour and activity clients, including , Papillion Airways, and a host of other leading helicopter, parasail, boat, fixed wing and bicycle tour operators. The state-of-the-art reservation platform now supports more than 3,000 different clients offering over 25,000 unique bookable activities. FareHarbor ended its first year of operation in 2013 with 25 local tour operators and $4 million in tour bookings.

FareHarbor will be on-hand at the upcoming in Los Angeles from November 14-17 to discuss the ALS acquisition and other company news. Members of the press and industry partners are invited to schedule a meeting with FareHarbor executives during the conference by emailing the company at .

Founded in January 2013, Honolulu-based FareHarbor began shortly after a planned family vacation to Hawaii, when co-founder Zachary Hester and his brother Lawrence discovered the challenges of booking activities online while on the island. After working in the business for two years, he assembled a team of family and friends and together they set out to create a world-class online reservation system specifically designed to empower tour operators to better serve their customers while increasing online bookings and revenue. Today, FareHarbor supports more than 3,000 tour operators, booking agents and concierge desks in 50 states plus the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Tahiti from its offices in Hawaii, San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis and Boston. For more information, please visit .

