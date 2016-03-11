Canadian General Investments: Investment Update-Unaudited

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2016 was $26.65 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.5% and 7.2%, respectively. These compare with the 16.5% and 12.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at October 31, 2016 was $18.06, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.0% and 1.7%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2016 were as follows:
The top ten investments which comprised 34.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2016 were as follows:
Contacts:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)
More information:
http://www.mmainvestments.com/
Date: 11/03/2016 - 18:02
Language: English
News-ID 504890
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian General Investments, Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 30
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.245
|Registriert Heute:
|16
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|191
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.