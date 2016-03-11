Canadian General Investments: Investment Update-Unaudited

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2016 was $26.65 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.5% and 7.2%, respectively. These compare with the 16.5% and 12.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at October 31, 2016 was $18.06, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.0% and 1.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2016 were as follows:

The top ten investments which comprised 34.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2016 were as follows:

Contacts:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

(416) 366-2931

(416) 366-2729 (FAX)





