London Drugs to Reward Members of New LDExtras Loyalty Program with $50,000 Worth of Dream Experiences

(firmenpresse) - RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- London Drugs has launched LDExtras, a new loyalty program delivering personalized rewards and experiences to London Drugs customers. As part of the launch, the Canadian retailer is now giving new members a taste of the LDExtras experiential rewards by surprising five lucky winners with their choice of one of eight $10,000 ultimate dream experiences.

Customers who sign up for the new LDExtras loyalty program before November 30, 2016 will be entered to win a dream experience. Five winners will be chosen and each winner will choose from 1 of 8 experiences catered to their interests. Experiences include a range of adventures from a Beauty Getaway to a Culinary Extravaganza, to a $10,000 exclusive VIP shopping spree at London Drugs.

Through the ongoing LDExtras program, customers capture rewards for every "Visit"(i) to London Drugs, from special customized offers on products and services customers routinely purchase, to being entered into a monthly $2,500 shopping spree. Special offers include everything from free health coach consultations and free camera firmware, to Photolab rewards and free computer virus checks. More rewards and experiential offerings will be added to the program as London Drugs learns more about its customers through their participation in the LDExtras program.

(i)Short descriptions of the eight dream experiences, each valued at approximately $10,000 are listed here:

1. Tech Out Your Home

London Drugs will outfit the winner's home with the best smart home technology available, from the world's fastest wifi to a smart security system. All of those new gadgets just might make their house cooler than the 'The Jetsons'.

2. Photography Paradise

Jet off to Machu Picchu with a friend for the photography adventure of a lifetime! Explore one of the New Seven Wonders of the Modern World and capture its beauty with a deluxe camera package from London Drugs.

3. LDBeauty Getaway

The winner and their guest of choice will be whisked away to London, England to attend one of the UK's biggest fashion weekends where they will catch must-see catwalk shows and get an insider peek at the hottest new fashion brands and trends. The LDBeauty experience will also include a vast selection of London Drugs' VIP beauty products with a value of $1,000.

4. Culinary Extravaganza

This is the ultimate one-of-a-kind culinary experience for a self-proclaimed foodie. 10 guests, including the winner, will be treated to a delicious feast prepared by their very own personal celebrity chef - right in the comfort of their home. The prize also includes a deluxe package full of London Drugs' kitchen gadgets and small appliances to create their own culinary masterpieces.

5. House Buffing Blitz

This prize is the secret to a perfectly spotless home. London Drugs will help keep the winner's home sparkling clean with cleaning services for one year, plus all the cleaning supplies they could ever need, including a Dyson Vacuum, brooms and polishes.

6. Health and Fitness

Jump start healthy living with a luxurious spa getaway and retreat! This Health and Fitness experience includes a spa getaway plus personal consultations from a qualified nutrition coach once they return, who will deliver weekly health coaching and continuous support to help maintain a healthy lifestyle for one year. A prize package of VEGA products and a VIP London Drugs health and wellness package will also be gifted to the winner.

7. The Perfect Christmas

Deck the halls for the holidays with a $10,000 shopping spree at London Drugs! Shop stress-free during a special VIP afterhours visit to London Drugs, to find everything needed for the perfect Christmas! Christmas gifts galore in every department, wrapping, decor, entertaining essentials and more.

8. Donate

Choose a cause that's close to the heart and we'll donate $10,000 to your favourite charity.

For more details on the Dream Experience contest and a full list of prizes and terms and conditions, visit .

Signing up for LDExtras is simple. Sign up in-store or online at and once registered, the rewards naturally start rolling in. Simply provide your phone number at checkout to begin racking up Visits(i) and unlocking rewards.

Customers can track and take advantage of LDExtras through the iOS and Android mobile apps; in-store at the LDExtras kiosks; and online at .

(i)A LDExtras Visit is earned when you spend $10 or more (before taxes) on eligible products each day at a London Drugs store or online at .

(i)Dream Experience prize specific dates and events subject to availability. London Drugs reserves the right to choose another event in replacement.

(i)Contest open only to residents of Canada (excluding Quebec). See full package descriptions and terms and conditions at . Approximate value $10,000 per prize. Chance to win depends on number of entries. Selected entrant must answer skill testing question to win. No purchase necessary.

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 79 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store . London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,000 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

Contacts:



For more information and interview opportunities,

please contact:

Wendy Hartley

604-817-2758





More information:

http://www.londondrugs.com



PressRelease by

London Drugs Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 18:03

Language: English

News-ID 504891

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: London Drugs Ltd.

Stadt: RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease