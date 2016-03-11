UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education Offers New Online Innovation & Product Development Certificate Program

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- The announces the availability of a new, fully online . Intended for product development managers, software managers, engineers, project managers, marketing managers, research and development professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to take a proactive approach to product development and collaboration, this forward-thinking certificate sheds light on the creative and innovative processes necessary for bringing new or updated products, systems or services into the commercial marketplace.

"The online innovation and product development certificate was developed by analyzing business trends and needs for professionals to stay ahead of the curve," said Angela Jeantet, director of education and business programs at UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education. "Throughout this program, participants will learn to think about designing new or updated products, services or processes, the logistics of implementing those ideas, and how to do it all in the corporate environment or entrepreneurial space."

Registration is open now for the winter quarter. The required courses for the Innovation & Product Development Certificate Program include:

- As an introduction to various theoretical concepts related to the human creative process, developing creative ideas, and converting ideas into innovative solutions or products, this online course starts on Jan. 16 and runs through March 12.

New Product or Service Management - Course Dates TBD

- This required online course running from Jan. 16 to March 12, includes curriculum that teaches practical skills in aligning projects with organizational strategies and to achieve project and outcome objectives by utilizing project management techniques.

Marketing and Branding New or Updated Products and Services - Course Dates TBD

Leading Development Teams - Course Dates TBD

The elective courses offered for the Innovation & Product Development Certificate Program include:

Innovation and Business Ventures - Course Dates TBD

- This course allows participants to learn the skills necessary to "own the room" and grab the attention of stakeholders, investors, collaborators and executives. Course is offered from Jan. 23 to Feb. 26.

Agile Innovation - Course Dates TBD

Design Systems Thinking Workshop - Course Dates TBD

To learn more about the certificate program or to register for the winter quarter courses visit or call (949) 824-5592.

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education provides open enrollment learning opportunities, serving adult students online, at the UCI campus, and at employer sites nationally and worldwide. Since 1962, the UCI Division of Continuing Education has offered open enrollment learning opportunities to the Orange County community, providing open access to the resources of the university, through certificate and specialized studies programs () and free, open educational resources (). Connect with UCI Division of Continuing Education on the institution's .

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

Vivian Slater



(714) 573-0899 x 235

PressRelease by

UCI Division of Continuing Education

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 18:16

Language: English

News-ID 504892

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: UCI Division of Continuing Education

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease