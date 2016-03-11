(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
November 3(rd), 2016
MEDIA ALERT: Reports of Philips Hue products being infected by a virus are
inaccurate
Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Philips Hue products were not and have not been
infected by a virus. Researchers contacted us in the summer about a potential
vulnerability and we patched it before the details of findings were disclosed
publicly. At no time was a virus created or used to infect any Philips Hue
products.
We recommend all our customers install the latest software update via the
Philips Hue app, as with any other update that we release, despite assessing the
risk to Philips Hue products as low.
The academics with whom we cooperated via our responsible disclosure process,
merely demonstrated the possibility of an attack. They did not create a virus
nor disclose information necessary for someone else to do so. Their research
findings helped us to develop and roll out the software update.
