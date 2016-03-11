MEDIA ALERT: Reports of Philips Hue products being infected by a virus are inaccurate

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Philips Hue products were not and have not been

infected by a virus. Researchers contacted us in the summer about a potential

vulnerability and we patched it before the details of findings were disclosed

publicly. At no time was a virus created or used to infect any Philips Hue

products.



We recommend all our customers install the latest software update via the

Philips Hue app, as with any other update that we release, despite assessing the

risk to Philips Hue products as low.



The academics with whom we cooperated via our responsible disclosure process,

merely demonstrated the possibility of an attack. They did not create a virus

nor disclose information necessary for someone else to do so. Their research

findings helped us to develop and roll out the software update.





For further information, please contact:



Philips Lighting (Europe)

Name: Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 10865519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen(at)philips.com



Philips Lighting (US)

Name: Melissa Kanter

Tel: +1 718 309 4195

E-mail: melissa.kanter(at)philips.com



Philips Lighting (US)

Name: Beth Brenner

Tel: +1 215 595 3102

E-mail: beth.brenner(at)philips.com



About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting

products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value,

providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional

and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things

to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2015 sales of EUR 7.5

billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from



Philips Lighting is located at http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com



