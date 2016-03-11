Avella recognized by Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards as the fourth largest privately-held company in the state

The National Specialty Pharmacy is Also The Second Fastest-Growing Privately-Held Company

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- has announced that it is now the fourth largest privately-held company in the state, moving up from its previous ranking as the seventh, according to the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards. Avella was also recognized as the second fastest-growing company in Arizona.

Developed by the Phoenix Business Journal, ACE has recognized excellence in private corporations and within individuals in business for more than two decades. According to the publication, the goal of this award program is to increase knowledge-sharing among these companies in Arizona. ACE recognition ranges from the fastest-growing and largest companies to "CEO of the Year" and other individual honors such as "Innovator of the Year."

According to the Business Journal, the largest privately-held companies in Arizona generate combined revenue of more than $15 billion per year. These organizations also employ more than 40,000 workers in the state. As a result, companies like Avella are vital to the health of the state's economy and continued job growth.

"Avella started as a single neighborhood pharmacy and has since grown into a leading provider of specialty and compounded drugs nationwide," said , CEO of Avella. "What hasn't changed over the years is our commitment to delivering the same personalized service and clinical excellence to the patients, physicians and hospitals we serve."

This award is another milestone in Avella's continued growth. The company recently announced its agreement to purchase Advanced Pharma, a Texas-based facility offering sterile compounded drugs to hospitals nationwide. Avella also continues to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies across the country, maintaining a place on this prestigious list every year over the past decade.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Avella Specialty Pharmacy is a National Accredited Specialty Pharmacy, providing individualized care and support to patients since 1996. Avella's clinical pharmacists and staff members are experts in managing complex disease states and providing compassionate care. The company offers a nationwide distribution service to complement its retail locations. In 2016, Avella was named Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by NASP, a nationally recognized pharmacy trade committee. Inc. Magazine's 2016 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country included Avella for the tenth consecutive year and also recognized Avella as the fastest-growing woman-led company in 2015. In addition, the Arizona Corporate Excellence Awards named Avella Specialty Pharmacy as the second fastest-growing private company based in the state in 2015. For more information, please visit .

Avella Specialty Pharmacy

