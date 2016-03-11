Library and Archives Canada announces the digitization of over 600 documents from the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is proud to announce the release of documents related to the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP) on the 20th anniversary of the RCAP. This new database is now available on LAC's website. It will provide enhanced access to over 600 RCAP documents, including transcripts of more than 175 days of public hearings, consultations and roundtables; research studies by academics and community experts; and submissions by non-governmental organizations.

Over its six-year mandate, the RCAP amassed thousands of hours of recorded testimony and hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, culminating in the publication of the 1996 RCAP final report. Until now, clients could only access this collection in person at LAC's downtown Ottawa location, or by submitting a reprography request. LAC hopes that the new RCAP database will stimulate even more interest in this important topic.

"When I first arrived at Library and Archives Canada, I said that our fundamental mission was to help Canadians know themselves. As we continue to enhance access to our history, notably by launching digitization initiatives like this one, we contribute to fostering an environment where genuine reconciliation can happen."

