       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Library and Archives Canada announces the digitization of over 600 documents from the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples

ID: 504908
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is proud to announce the release of documents related to the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP) on the 20th anniversary of the RCAP. This new database is now available on LAC's website. It will provide enhanced access to over 600 RCAP documents, including transcripts of more than 175 days of public hearings, consultations and roundtables; research studies by academics and community experts; and submissions by non-governmental organizations.

Over its six-year mandate, the RCAP amassed thousands of hours of recorded testimony and hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, culminating in the publication of the 1996 RCAP final report. Until now, clients could only access this collection in person at LAC's downtown Ottawa location, or by submitting a reprography request. LAC hopes that the new RCAP database will stimulate even more interest in this important topic.

Quick facts

Quotes

"When I first arrived at Library and Archives Canada, I said that our fundamental mission was to help Canadians know themselves. As we continue to enhance access to our history, notably by launching digitization initiatives like this one, we contribute to fostering an environment where genuine reconciliation can happen."

Links

Contacts:
Media Relations
Library and Archives Canada
819-994-4589



More information:
http://www.archives.ca//



Keywords (optional):

library-and-archives-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 19:38
Language: English
News-ID 504908
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Library and Archives Canada
Stadt: WINNIPEG, MANITOBA


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.246
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 179


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z