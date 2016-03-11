ICTV Brands Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 10, 2016

Business update conference call will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 4:30pm ET.

(firmenpresse) - WAYNE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- ICTV Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: ICTV), (CSE: ITV), a digitally focused, direct response marketing and branding company specializing in the health, wellness and beauty sector, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2016 results on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

A conference call to discuss these results and to give an update on the recently announced definitive agreement to acquire the consumer products business of PhotoMedex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHMD) will be hosted by Kelvin Claney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Ransom, President, and Ernest Kollias, Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 4:30pm ET. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 632-3384 or (785) 424-1675. Participants should ask for the ICTV Brands Earnings Conference Call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2016

Time: 4:30PM ET

Dial-in Number: (888) 632-3384

International Dial-in Number: (785) 424-1675

Participants are recommended to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through November 24, 2016. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 839-2418 (domestic) or (402) 220-7210 (international).

ICTV Brands, Inc. sells various health, wellness and beauty products through a multi-channel distribution strategy. ICTV utilizes a distinctive marketing strategy and multi-channel distribution model to develop, market and sell products through direct response television (DRTV), Internet/digital, e-commerce, international third party distributors, live television shopping and retail. Its products are sold in the North America and are available in over 65 countries. Its products include DermaWand, a skin care device that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps improve skin tone and texture, DermaVital, a professional quality skin care line that effects superior hydration, the CoralActives brand of acne treatment and skin cleansing products, and Derma Brilliance, a sonic exfoliation skin care system which helps reduce visible signs of aging, Jidue, a facial massager device which helps alleviate stress, and Good Planet Super Solution, a multi-use cleaning agent. ICTV Brands, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information on our current initiatives, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at .

