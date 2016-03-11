FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence Now Available in Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection to Help Customers Identify More Attacks and Gain Valuable Information about Activity Groups Targeting an Organization

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced FireEye iSIGHT® Intelligence is now accessible to Microsoft customers through Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (WDATP), a new service that helps enterprises detect, investigate, and respond to advanced attacks on their networks. As part of their subscription to WDATP, Microsoft enterprise customers gain valuable insight about the threat actors that are targeting them, helping improve their security posture and prioritize identified threats strengthening their overall situational awareness.

FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence is a proactive, forward-looking means of qualifying threats poised to disrupt business based on the intents, tools and tactics of the attacker. This high-fidelity, adversary-focused intelligence is designed to deliver an unparalleled view of the global threat landscape, extending visibility beyond the typical cyber-attack lifecycle -- prioritizing and contextualizing risks before, during and after attack.

WDATP customers have access to a set of FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence technical indicators, or IoC's (Indicators of Compromise) that enable WDATP to alert when these indicators are found on their customers' computers or networks and then display a profile of the involved attacker. This profile includes valuable information such as:

The main motivation of the attacker

Related tools

Target sectors and geographies

A description of the actor and how they operate

For security teams that want more contextual intelligence, the full set of FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence IoCs and all related reports and technical information, a direct link is available to subscribe to FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence. This subscription can also be consumed programmatically through the FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence API. WDATP customers can apply for a free trial of the broader FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence, by clicking on the link at the bottom of the FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence Actor profile in WDATP or via

"FireEye has invested in nation-state grade intelligence and we are strategically partnering with industry leaders to operationalize this high-quality intel," said Ken Gonzalez, senior vice president of corporate development at FireEye. "By working with Microsoft we're able to offer differentiated intelligence within WDATP and together help make organizations more secure."

"With the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, we added this new layer of defense with WDATP -- a new built-in OS sensor combined with powerful cloud-powered behavioral detection analytics -- in order to help enterprises, detect, investigate and respond to targeted attacks and data breaches on their endpoints quicker and easier," said Moti Gindi, general manager, Windows Cyber Defense. "As two security leaders working together, the combined Microsoft and FireEye adversary-based security intelligence ensures WDATP detections can provide the right context needed to prepare for and simplify response to attacks."

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 5,300 customers across 67 countries, including more than 825 of the Forbes Global 2000.

