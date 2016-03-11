Benz Mining Corp. Announces Transfer to NEX

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: BZ). Benz Mining Corp. ("Benz" or the "Company"), announced today that, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ( the "Exchange") Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, November 7th, 2016, the Company's listing has transferred to NEX board of the Exchange and the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BZ to BZ.H. There is no change in the Company's name and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Benz Mining Corp.

Miloje Vicentijevic, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Contacts:

Miloje Vicentijevic

President & CEO

Benz Mining Corp.

604.617.1239

Benz Mining Corp.

