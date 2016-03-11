Mattersight to Attend Craig-Hallum Investor Conference

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR), the pioneer in personality-based software applications, today announced that the Company will present at the 7th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Wednesday, November 16, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, New York.

David Gustafson, Chief Operating Officer and Interim CFO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 16 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Craig-Hallum representative.

Mattersight's mission is to help brands have more effective and effortless conversations with their customers. Using a suite of innovative personality-based software applications, Mattersight can analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged during service and sales interactions. This insight can then facilitate real-time connections between customers and the agents best capable of handling their needs. Mattersight's stack of patented SaaS applications has influenced hundreds of millions of shorter, more satisfying customer interactions. Organizations across the Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology and Telco industries rely on Mattersight to drive customer retention, employee engagement and operating efficiency. documents the average return on investment for these organizations is 344%. To learn more about how Mattersight can help your company, please visit .





