B. Braun Sponsors Nursing Education Program and Showcases Vascular Access Portfolio at INS 2016

(firmenpresse) - BETHLEHEM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- B. Braun Medical Inc. will sponsor a one-day educational program on sepsis, a complication caused by the body's overwhelming and life-threatening response to an infection, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death, at this year's Infusion Nurses Society (INS) National Academy fall conference.

The program, "The Spectrum of Sepsis," is being offered through a continuing nursing education grant. Attendees will integrate evidence-based practice in prevention, identification, and management of sepsis and post-sepsis syndrome.

"Catheter-related bloodstream infections, needlestick injuries and exposure to potentially deadly bloodborne pathogens continue to be major issues facing all healthcare professionals," said Tom Sutton Vice President of Vascular Access Systems at B. Braun. "Through our products and educational sponsorship efforts, B. Braun has taken a leadership role in addressing these issues head-on."

"As a leader in infusion therapy, B. Braun is committed to providing innovative, safety-engineered IV therapy devices that offer patient protection against infection and optimum safety for clinicians in the workplace," Sutton said.

The conference will be held Nov. 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati in Ohio. At its booth #1, B. Braun will showcase the following safety-engineered IV therapy devices:

Extension Set with Wedge Catheter Stabilizer - Developed to provide stabilization to indwelling PIV catheters and help reduce catheter-related complications. B. Braun designed the stabilizer to minimize catheter movement in the vessel, support the catheter insertion angle, and reduce the patient connector's skin contact.

Sterile Peripheral IV Catheter Insertion Kit - One of the first comprehensive sterile IV kits supporting ultrasound-guided PIV insertion. To promote best practices in sterile technique and clinician safety, while still providing convenience, B. Braun has packaged into a single kit all of the components needed to perform ultrasound-guided peripheral IV therapy procedures

- From needle removal to disposal, clinicians are protected by a passive-safety device that is activated automatically -- no extra steps required and cannot be bypassed -- and designed to help eliminate accidental needlestick injury.

- B. Braun's latest advancement that takes the same preferred passive-safety engineered needlestick protection found in Introcan Safety and adds additional automatic protection from blood exposure. For safety and convenience, Introcan Safety 3's unique multi-access blood control septum is designed to minimize blood exposure during needle removal and each time the catheter hub is accessed.

InVision-Plus® Neutral IV Connector - The most recent addition to the B. Braun needleless connector portfolio provides a 10-point standard of features and is offered through an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with RyMed Technologies, LLC. B. Braun's portfolio of needleless connectors, including the , offers a safe way to access IV lines through innovative features designed to help reduce catheter occlusions while protecting healthcare workers from accidental needlestick injuries.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit .

