Interfor Reports Q3'16 Results

Optimization Initiative Contributes to Record EBITDA(1) of $58.1 million; Net Debt Reduced by $49.0 million

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Interfor Corporation ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded net earnings in Q3'16 of $15.1 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $23.2 million, or $0.33 per share in Q2'16. Adjusted net earnings(1) in Q3'16 were $22.8 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $20.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in Q2'16.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $58.1 million on sales of $457.6 million in Q3'16, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $56.9 million on sales of $458.8 million in Q2'16.

Highlights for the quarter include:

Production

Lumber production in Q3'16 was 628 million board feet versus 637 million board feet in Q2'16.

Production from Canadian operations totaled 239 million board feet in Q3'16, up 21 million board feet compared to Q2'16.

Production from the Company's nine U.S. South sawmills totaled 248 million board feet, down 22 million board feet compared to Q2'16.

Production from U.S. Northwest operations totaled 141 million board feet in Q3'16, a decrease of 8 million board feet over the preceding quarter.

Summary of Quarterly Results(1)

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Net debt at September 30, 2016 was $346.9 million, or 31.8% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $114.5 million from September 30, 2015 and a decrease of $105.4 million from December 31, 2015. A 5.2% strengthening of the Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar contributed $25.7 million to the net debt reduction in YTD'16 as the majority of debt is denominated in U.S. Dollars.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2016:

As of September 30, 2016, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $10.5 million, related to both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Interfor continues to maintain its disciplined focus on monitoring discretionary capital expenditures, optimizing inventory levels and matching production with offshore and domestic demand.

As at September 30, 2016, the Company had net working capital of $154.6 million and available capacity on operating and term facilities of $214.6 million. These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support ongoing working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have sufficient liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Pre-tax return on total assets and Net debt to invested capital, which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information and statements that are forward-looking in nature, including, but not limited to, statements containing the words "will", "should", "expects", "annualized" and similar expressions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Interfor's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: price volatility, competition, availability and cost of log supply, natural or man-made disasters, currency exchange sensitivity, regulatory changes, allowable annual cut reductions, Aboriginal title and rights claims, potential countervailing and anti-dumping duties, stumpage fee variables and changes, environmental impact and performance, labour disruptions, and other factors referenced herein and in Interfor's Annual Report available on and . The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are based on Interfor's current expectations and beliefs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except where required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .

The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 are available at and .

There will be a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its third quarter 2016 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-866-233-4795. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until December 4, 2016. The number to call is 1-888-203-1112, Passcode 3632006.

Contacts:



Interfor Corporation

John A. Horning

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6829





More information:

http://www.interfor.com



Interfor Corporation

Date: 11/03/2016

Firma: Interfor Corporation

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





