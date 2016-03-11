Tethys Petroleum Press Release: Board and Management Changes

(firmenpresse) - GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") (TSX: TPL)(LSE: TPL) today announces that Alexander Abramov has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Company by a majority vote of the board and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. Alexander Abramov has been replaced as Chairman of the Board by William P. Wells. The Board now comprises William P. Wells and Adeola Ogunsemi and the Company anticipates making additional director appointments in the near future.

In addition to these board changes Kenneth J. May, who was appointed interim Chief Executive Officer on August 2, 2016, has been confirmed by the Board as the Company's permanent Chief Executive Officer.

