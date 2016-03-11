Lightstream Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Lightstream Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Lightstream") announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results. Our financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 will be available on the system for electronic analysis and retrieval at and on Lightstream's website at .

THIRD QUARTER 2016 SUMMARY

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

COMPANIES' CREDITOR ARRANGEMENT ACT ("CCAA") RESTRUCTUING PLAN

On July 12, 2016, the Company entered into a restructuring support agreement (the "Support Agreement") with certain holders (the "Ad Hoc Committee") of the Company's US$650 million 9.875% secured notes due June 15, 2019 (the "Secured Notes") to effect a series of transactions which would result in the recapitalization of the Company's Secured Notes, the Company's US$254 million 8.625% unsecured notes due February 1, 2020 (the "Unsecured Notes") and the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares"). The proposed recapitalization was intended to be implemented by way of a corporate plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA Plan"). The CBCA Plan was subject to a number of conditions, including that the Company reach a settlement of the litigation with certain holders of the Unsecured Notes by September 16, 2016.

As a result of the failure to reach such a settlement, and in accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement, on September 26, 2016, the Company commenced proceedings under the CCAA and obtained an initial order (the "Initial Order") from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. Pursuant to the Initial Order, the Company obtained a stay of proceedings from creditor claims and the exercise of contractual rights and remedies for an initial period expiring October 26, 2016, which was extended to December 16, 2016 subsequent to quarter end. The Company also obtained approval of our proposed sale procedures which are a continuation of the sale and investment solicitation process that commenced on July 13, 2016. In accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement, the members of the Ad Hoc Committee submitted a credit bid (the "Secured Credit Bid") for the full amount of the claims outstanding in respect of the Secured Notes and debt in priority to the Secured Notes. Under the CCAA sale procedures, qualified bidders (including the Ad Hoc Committee) have been identified and the deadline for submission of binding bids is November 21, 2016.

On July 12, 2016, the Company also entered into a forbearance agreement with the lenders under the Company's existing revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). Pursuant to the forbearance agreement, as amended, the lenders agreed to forbear from exercising their enforcement rights and remedies arising on account of existing defaults under the Credit Facility, including in respect of the Company's hedging liabilities. This agreement was subsequently amended and replaced by a second forbearance agreement, extending the relief period to December 31, 2016. In addition, on August 25, 2016, the Company obtained commitments from a syndicate of lenders to provide a new $400 million revolving credit facility in the event of the successful implementation of certain restructuring transactions under the CBCA Plan or the CCAA. The commitments are conditional on completion of the restructuring no later than December 31, 2016.

Under CCAA proceedings, the Company's operations have continued uninterrupted and in the ordinary course of business and substantially all pre- and post-filing obligations to service providers, suppliers and contractors have continued to be met on a normal course basis, as have ongoing obligations to the Company's customers.

Due to our ongoing CCAA restructuring proceedings, we will not be hosting a third quarter conference call. Readers are urged to consult the Company's press releases and other continuous disclosure documents for further details respecting the proposed CCAA restructuring.

NOTES

Lightstream Resources Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on light oil in the Bakken and Cardium resource plays. We are committed to delivering industry leading operating netbacks, strong cash flows and consistent operating results through leading edge technology applied to a multi-year inventory of existing and emerging resource play opportunities. Our long-term strategy is to efficiently develop our assets and deliver an attractive dividend yield.

Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent ("boe"). Six thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas is equal to one barrel of oil equivalent based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily attributable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Boes may be misleading, especially if used in isolation.

Non-GAAP Measures. This press release contains financial terms that are not considered measures under IFRS, such as funds flow from operations, funds flow per share, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, net capital expenditures, adjusted EBITDA, total debt, operating netback and operating netback including hedging. Profitability relative to commodity prices per unit of production is demonstrated by an operating netback. Operating netback reflects revenues less royalties, transportation costs, and production expenses divided by production for the period and operating netback including hedging reflects the impact of crude oil and natural gas derivative contracts on the operating netback. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. These measures are commonly utilized in the oil and gas industry and are considered informative for management and stakeholders as they help evaluate performance and demonstrate the ability to generate sufficient cash to fund future growth opportunities, pay dividends and repay debt.

These measures should not be viewed as an alternative to cash flow from operations, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Further information and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures in respect of these non-GAAP measures is set forth in our MD&A.

Forward Looking Statements. Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws). Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information in respect of the CCAA proceedings and the matters related thereto, including the anticipated timing of certain events, and the ability of the Company to continue normal course business operations and the payment of all service providers, suppliers and contractors as it pursues completion of its restructuring under the CCAA. The forward-looking statements are based on information currently available as well as certain expectations and assumptions. Although Lightstream believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Lightstream can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, which risks include, without limitation that the Court may make an order or determine a matter relating to the CCAA proceedings or the Company's sale and investment process not currently anticipated by the Company, the Company may not be able to continue normal course business operations and the payment of all service providers, suppliers and contractors as it pursues completion of the CCAA restructuring, the recapitalization may have an effect on the Company other than what is currently anticipated, the pursuit of the restructuring and related activities may divert management time and attention away from other business matters, and that the Company's business is exposed to commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the general conditions in the oil and gas industry and in general economic conditions. In addition, the Company is exposed to each of the risks set forth in the Company's AIF which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at . Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Lightstream assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information provided herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:



Lightstream Resources Ltd.

John D. Wright

President and Chief Executive Officer



Lightstream Resources Ltd.

Peter D. Scott

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Lightstream Resources Ltd.

Annie C. Belecki

General Counsel

403.268.7800

403.218.6075 (FAX)

Lightstream Resources Ltd.

