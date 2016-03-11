Alex Thomson in the Vendée Globe on board of HUGO BOSS together with Official Rope Supplier Gleistein Ropes

Ultimate test of reliability, will and resilience

(firmenpresse) - Solo, non-stop, around the world without assistance: the Ocean Masters Vendée Globe is regarded as the worlds toughest sailing challenge. On Sunday, 6 November 2016, the eighth edition of the Vendée Globe will set sail from les Sables dOlonne, France. After his third place in 2012/2013, distinguished British skipper Alex Thomson will now participate in a Vendée Globe for the fourth time and has perhaps the best chances to date of winning in his new and completely refitted HUGO BOSS. Gleistein Ropes has been the Official Rope Supplier to the Alex Thomson Racing team on board of HUGO BOSS since 2014, delivering the entire running rigging for the beautiful black IMOCA 60. Reliability is key to both completing and winning this formidable race, and not a single rope failure has been recorded to date.



The Vendée Globe puts man and material to the ultimate test. With around three months at sea in some of the worlds most treacherous waters, everything must work perfectly and with complete reliability. Gleistein Ropes is decisively involved as Official Rope Supplier to the Alex Thomson Racing team on board of HUGO BOSS and has delivered the entire running rigging on the vessel. More than 2,500 metres of premium lines are on board including various customised high-performance types designed to cater to the specific requirements on HUGO BOSS by the Gleistein Ropes R&D team and finished by its in-house rope making specialists. In addition, many of the deployed lines come directly from the current Gleistein GeoYacht range of racing lines including versions of DynaOne®, RunnerTwin and TaperTwin  all made with Dyneema® fibres. The lines used deliver exceptional strength, reliability and handling for optimal performance for their respective tasks, even under the most challenging conditions. Throughout the entire partnership between Alex Thomson Racing and Gleistein Ropes, which has existed 2014 to date, not a single rope failure has been recorded on board of HUGO BOSS. Such reliability will be demanded of all components for the safe and successful completion of the race and the chance to win.





Alex Thomson and a further 28 other skippers will cast off to sail around the world  solo, non-stop and unassisted  on Sunday, 6 November 2016 at 1:02pm (CET) on the occasion of the 2016/2017 edition of the Ocean Masters Vendée Globe.











More information:

http://www.gleistein.com/en



Company information / Profile:

About Gleistein Ropes

Gleistein has been manufacturing ropes since 1824 and is the oldest family industrial company in Bremen (Germany). Together with its Trencin (Slovakia) plant the company boasts two of the most modern rope manufacturing facilities in the world with a total production area of more than 19,000m². Modern chemical fibres, sophisticated designs and future-oriented rope finishing equipment and procedures offer a definite quality plus that directly benefits the consumer. Gleistein offers a complete service, provides its customers with industry-leading know-how and assists in selecting the perfect rope  whatever the need. Ready-to-use finishing of products, execution of contracted tests and the development of tailor-made solutions round out the comprehensive range of services. www.gleistein.com



About Alex Thomson

Alex Thomson is the youngest yachtsman to ever win a round-the-world race. When he triumphed in the Clipper Round the World Race in 1998/99, he set a record he still holds today. In 2003 Thomson made a spectacular debut in the world of solo sailing by breaking the distance world record. In 2008 he claimed second position in the Barcelona World Race, setting his second distance world record in a monohull. Following this, he focused completely on the world's toughest single-handed yachting race: the Vendée Globe in which the competitors sail 26,000 nautical miles (46,300 km) nonstop around the world. In 2013 he finished this classic in third place. Alex Thomson is making his intentions clear as his sights firmly set on a podium position in the next Vendée Globe starting in November 2016. Alex will compete onboard his fastest and lightest HUGO BOSS. www.alexthomsonracing.com



PressRelease by

Gleistein Ropes

Requests:

Geo. Gleistein & Sohn GmbH

Heidlerchenstrasse 7

28777 Bremen, Germany

Tel: +49 (0)421 69049-0

Email: info(at)gleistein.com

Web: www.gleistein.com

PressContact / Agency:

Press contacts:



Thomas Schlätzer

Geo. Gleistein & Sohn GmbH

Heidlerchenstrasse 7

28777 Bremen, Germany

Tel: +49 (0)421 69049-31

Fax: +49 (0)421 69049-99

Email: schlaetzer(at)gleistein.com

Web: www.gleistein.com



Markus Woltmann

slant PR & Native English Text

Leuschnerdamm 13

10999 Berlin, Germany

Tel: +49 (0)30 36 44 11 04

Email: press(at)slant.de



Date: 11/03/2016 - 23:41

Language: English

News-ID 504943

Character count: 2465

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gleistein Ropes

Ansprechpartner: Markus Woltmann

Stadt: Bremen

Telefon: 030 36441104



Meldungsart: Kooperation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 04.11.2016



Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease