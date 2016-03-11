       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Top Strike Resources Corp. Announces Termination of Proposed Transaction

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Top Strike Resources Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Top Strike") (NEX: TSR.H), will no longer be pursuing the transaction announced on September 29, 2016 with MMJ PhytoTech Limited ("MMJ"). A notice of the termination of the transaction was provided by MMJ effective November 2, 2016.

The Corporation will continue to pursue other opportunities.

Trading is expect to resume for the Top Strike shares on, or about, November 9, 2016, pending completion of a resumption review by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Top Strike Resources Corp.
Dale Styner
403.351.1779



