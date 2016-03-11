Hanwei Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results Conference Call Notification

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) ("Hanwei" or the "Company") announced today that it will hold a conference call on November 9, 2016 to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016. Mr. Graham Kwan, Executive Vice President and Mr. Rick Huang, Chief Financial Officer of Hanwei will host the call. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Time: 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time)

Dial in number: 1-888-264-8952 or 1-913-312-1466

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website .

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.'s principal business operations are in two complementary key segments of the oil and gas industry as both an equipment supplier to the industry (as a leading manufacturer of high pressure, fiberglass reinforced plastic ("FRP") pipe products and associated technologies serving major energy customers in the global energy market) and as an operator of its producing oil and gas mineral rights at its Leduc Lands and Entice Lands in Alberta.

Contacts:

Graham Kwan

Executive Vice President, Strategic Development

and Corporate Affairs

604-685-2239 x108





Yucai (Rick) Huang

Chief Financial Officer

604-685-2239 x106





