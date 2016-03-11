Argentina Lithium Shareholders Appoint New Board Members, Approve Corporate Changes

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: LIT)(FRANKFURT: OAY1) (WKN: A0RK7E) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that over 79.9% of the Company's shares were represented at the Special and Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on November 2, 2016. All resolutions received overwhelming support at the meeting. The Company has appointed Joseph Grosso, Nikolaos Cacos, David Terry, Nick DeMare and Nicolas Galli to its Board of Directors.

"The new Board brings an exceptional breadth of expertise to Argentina Lithium," said Nikolaos Cacos, President and C.E.O. "In particular, we welcome Nicolas Galli, a lithium expert with extensive development and production experience in Argentina. Argentina Lithium is now poised to deliver together with the rest of the Board."

New Directors

Mr. Joseph Grosso

Mr. Grosso became one of the early pioneers of the mining sector in Argentina in 1993 when mining was opened to foreign investment, and was named Argentina's 'Mining Man of The Year' in 2005. His knowledge of Argentina was instrumental in attracting a premier team which led to the acquisition of key properties in Golden Arrow's portfolio. He has successfully formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining industry majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy (now Yamana Gold) and Vale S.A., and government officials at all levels. Mr. Grosso's specialty is financing, negotiations, corporate and marketing strategy, and he was an early and passionate adopter of best practices in environmental protection and socio-economic development through mineral exploration. He is the founder and president of Grosso Group Management Ltd.

Mr. Nicolas Galli

Nicolas Galli has extensive experience as a founder, partner and general manager of several service companies focused on lithium prospects in the Puna region of Argentina. Mr. Galli has gained valuable experience by contributing to the development and construction of important Lithium projects in Argentina including Orocobre, Enirgi, FMC, and others. Mr. Galli holds a Chemical Engineering degree from Buenos Aires University.

Dr. David Terry

Dr. Terry has more than 20 years of experience focused on exploration for a wide spectrum of precious and base metal deposits throughout North and South America. He has held numerous senior positions with both major and junior mining companies, including Boliden Limited, Westmin Resources Limited, Hemlo Gold Mines Inc., Cominco Limited and Gold Fields Mining Corporation. He holds a BSc and PhD from the University of Western Ontario.

Mr. Nick DeMare

Mr. Nick DeMare, a chartered accountant, has been President of Chase Management Inc. since 1991, providing accounting, management, securities regulatory compliance and corporate secretarial services to private and public-listed companies. Mr. DeMare also serves as an officer and/or director of a number of public-listed companies. Mr. DeMare holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

Messrs. Sean Hurd and Brian McEwen agreed to step down from the board. We thank them for their service to the Company.

Amendment to Articles

The shareholders approved the special resolution to amend the Company's Articles. The amendment of the Company's Articles is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

