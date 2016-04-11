Leafstyle DMCC Offers On-Time Fresh Flower Delivery Services

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 04, 2016): Flowers make great gifts for almost every occasion, whether happy or mournful. Fresh flowers can be sent on birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, graduation and even for condolences to bereaved souls on the event of the death of a loved one. Leafstyle DMCC is a flower shop Dubai, which is known for its on-time flower delivery services.



The store has been offering its services to UAE customers for the last 3 years. It offers the freshest variety of flowers and plants to customers for special occasions and even for personal celebrations. The company consists of knowledgeable and friendly staffs that can help customers in buying the best flowers. The efficient customer services of the flower shop ensures that buyers are never at a loss with flower purchases, and can always get help  technical or otherwise  at the time of purchase.



The store has become the most reliable and successful name among the flower shops in Dubai, and is known for offering exquisite floral and plant gifts, other than a wide range of handmade or handcrafted plants and shrubs. The store stands out from other floral shops due to its wide variation in gift items and affordable pricing. Buyers can easily get gifts as per their specific budget and individual requirements.



Leafstyle DMCC is a floral store based in Dubai, which offers flowers of the freshest variety to customers, along with handmade plant gifts. The store has made a name for itself with its fresh offerings and on-time services for any type of occasion, personal or festive.



Contact Name: Mr. Ghassan Zein Eddine

Company: Leafstyle DMCC

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: JBC4, CLUSTER N, JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS (JLT)

Email: info(at)leafstyledmcc.com

Phone: +971 55 2250277



