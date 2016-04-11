Leafstyle DMCC Becomes the Top Flower Gift Shop in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 04, 2016): Floral gifts are in high demand, and everyone from students to lovers, married couples and corporate employees need them for gifting purposes. Leafstyle DMCC has become the top flower in Dubai shop, which offers high quality floral, plant and handmade flower gifts to customers in and around UAE.



The floral shop is one of the biggest names when it comes to superior floral offerings. It is loved by customers for its reliable services, with perfectly on-time deliveries whether during the day or at midnight. Customers can get the floral and plant gift items with full suggestions when they call up the customer service. Those who want to send flower to Dubai for the first time can get the best options to pick from.



The flower store has become the top resource for its reliability. It covers all occasions, and has flower gifts for all types of occasions. It also has trained staffs and florists who ensure exquisite flower arrangements Dubai.



The store has been in the business for just 3 years, but has been able to make big progress and turn itself into the most reliable floral gift provider. It has ties with some of the best florists in the city, and can easily arrange all types of floral gifts for customers  even some of the rarest varieties of flowers and plants.



About Leafstyle DMCC

Based in Dubai, Leafstyle DMCC is the top flower store in the area. It has the widest varieties of plants and flowers to be used as gifts. The store is known for being very reliable and punctual with its delivery.



For more information and enquiries, please visit http://www.leafstyledmcc.com/



