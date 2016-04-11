Leafstyle DMCC is Voted as the Best Floral Delivery Service Provider in Dubai

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 04, 2016): On-time floral delivery is seen as necessary when it comes to occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries. Leafstyle DMCC has been recently voted by customers as the best flower delivery Dubai JLT Service provider. It has been adjudged the best on the parameters of reliability, punctuality, ethical standards and professionalism.



The company has become the best flower Dubai delivery Service provider for its floral arrangements, which range from simple to luxurious. Its floral arrangements are handled by very experienced florists from across the city. The store is known for introducing plenty of diversification in its offerings, and offers special attention to keep its pricing as competitive as possible.



The competitive pricing structure of the company ensures that customers from all sections can get gift items according to the type of budget that they have. Whether it comes to variation in colors or the type of arrangement, there is no compromise due to the low cost factor. Leafstyle DMCC has won a lot of praise for its high professionalism and the high ethical standards that it maintains during all stages of the order and delivery process.



In case of any problems with order or delivery, customers can directly contact the customer service number given on the Leafstyle DMCC website and get all their issues resolved.



About Leafstyle DMCC

Leafstyle DMCC is a flower-delivery service provider in Dubai, which has become the top name in floral and plant gift delivery across UAE. The flower delivery Dubai Marina Company is known for the most varied floral gifts and arrangements, which have won the hearts of customers.



To know more, click http://leafstyledmcc.com/flower-delivery-dubai



Contact Information

Contact Name: Mr. Ghassan Zein Eddine

Company: Leafstyle DMCC

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates



Address: JBC4, CLUSTER N, JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS (JLT)

Email: info(at)leafstyledmcc.com

Website: http://www.leafstyledmcc.com

Phone: +971 55 2250277



###





More information:

http://www.leafstyledmcc.com/



PressRelease by

Leafstyle DMCC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 03:55

Language: English

News-ID 504956

Character count: 2232

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Leafstyle DMCC

Ansprechpartner: Mr. Ghassan Zein Eddine

Stadt: Dubai

Telefon: +971 55 2250277



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease