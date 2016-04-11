EuroQuest International (E.Q.I) Becomes the Top Training Solutions provider in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 04, 2016): Proper training is important for keeping businesses running on smoothly. EuroQuest International offers superior training to clients. It has become the top firm in Dubai to provide professional training and complete training solutions in over 12 sectors, and offers more than 500 training courses.



The company is competent in full training consulting in different training areas, such as system design, organizational structures reengineering, training plans and assessments. The firm has specialized trainers who come with high academic qualifications and degrees, outreach contributions, reputation, proficiencies in language and distinguished training capabilities. They have real-life experience as well as professional certificates.



The training Dubai agency offers contractual programs, designed to satisfy training requirements of individual institutions keeping their objectives as well as challenges faced by them in consideration. Such programs are usually designed after an assessment of the entire training requirements is done as per the specific requirements of clients. The courses are fully transparent and accountable.



EuroQuest International also cooperates with major governmental agencies, NGOs and other private agencies around the world to offer accredited business-oriented, desirable and flexible executive programs. The company bases its training philosophy on the combination of different training techniques, like study visits, role acting, organized dialogue, brainstorming, working in groups, individual exercises and case studies.



About EUROQUEST INTERNATIONAL (E.Q.I)

EuroQuest International (E.Q.I) offers training and Courses in Dubai to organizations of all sizes and shapes, and uses state of the art facilities and aids to impart training. It has a team of highly qualified and experienced trainers who use advanced training aids and techniques.





For more information, visit http://www.euroqst.com/en/



Contact Information

Contact Name: Hassan Dalati

Company: Emirates business Directory (Emirates BD)

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Sheikh Zayed Road, Opposite Dubai Mall

Email: info(at)emiratesbd.ae

Website: http://www.emiratesbd.ae/

Phone: +971 52 786 0886



