Low Carbon Trip of Jack and His Airwheel Intelligent Electric Scooter

Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter is the best-seller among the masses since it shares the similar characteristics with the masses who are energetic and full of youth and love innovation and technology.

(firmenpresse) - In modern cities, everyone yearns for the starry sky, and cool breeze. Today, with no summer holiday any more but the heat during work day after day, whatever can drive lazy out is his Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter, allowing Jack to feel the summer in a clam way.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



As fresh graduates, there are no more summer holiday which belongs to student hood, they have to go out against the heat with the encouragement of a thought of air conditioning in the office and ice-cold watermelons at home. However, it is an Airwheel intelligent power scooter that saves Jack out of this situation. It requires a rider only to step on the pedal and control his/her center of gravity to ride an Airwheel.



Airwheel self-balancing motorized scooter is based on aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm, gyroscope system and advanced intelligent chip to realize self-balancing. In other words, it doesnt need too much strength. What riders need to do is to change the center of body gravity so as to finish different operations. For example, leaning forward means speeding up, while leaning backward is slowing down. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790833345777106945



Jack can also hold a parasol in the scorching sun, feel the breeze blowing now and then and have a look at roadside blossomy flowers as Airwheel intelligent electric scooter liberates his hands, so as to enjoy the summer in a different way, for instance, the Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/789346473980887040



Tall buildings, mansions, traffic jams and haze make up what it looks like today. Fewer cars may be a solution to environmental improvement, but will also result in low efficiency and inconvenient. An Airwheel electric hoverboard , as a result, can be used in short-distance trip to cover the shortage of public transport without emissions. An Airwheel electric mobility scooter consumes less electricity, more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than cars. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





Riding an Airwheel electric mobility scooter seems to bring Jack back to the summer in the childhood. By insisting on low-carbon travelling, such summer may certainly come back.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 05:13

Language: English

News-ID 504959

Character count: 2869

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease