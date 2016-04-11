Airwheel Intelligent Electric scooter: Did You Choose A Low Carbon Way To Travel?

Through the ages, how many alternative ways for transportation are invented in humans history? Thanks to the engineers and scientists, nowadays, we can choose plenty of ways to travel, such as bicycle, car and planes.

(firmenpresse) - There is no denying that the appearance of diverse transportation, not only contributes to the evolution of technology, politics and economics, but also are served as catalyst of the communication of humans civilization. It became easier for us to explore the world and link up with different kinds of culture. However, as the society is growing, the desire of transportation is changing as well. Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter aims to combine environmental protection and quality, and provides customers with best products. While satisfying customers needs of travel, Airwheel advocates protecting environment and living peaceful with nature. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790833345777106945



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel electric scooter is an environmental transport with zero emission of waste, powered by lithium battery core. The battery core enables the scooter to recharge for numerous times. The battery life and the service time is more than 3.8 times and 2.9 times of normal lithium battery. Featuring the design of non-toxic, no memory effect and short recharge time, the battery is powerful and convenient. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/789346473980887040



People used to comment on vehicles in terms of speed. The faster the vehicle is, the more popular it could become. Nowadays, people start to research on environmentally friendly vehicles in order to protect the nature and Airwheel electric motorized scooter has taken the lead in these intelligent electric scooters. Airwheel electric mobility scooter considers user experience, so the designers apply the speed limit protection, low battery protection, and tilting protection to ensure the safety. This design not only protects the safety of users, but extends the life of Airwheel as well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



From the X series, Q series, two wheel self-balancing electric scooter S series, sitting posture self-balancing scooter A series, to the Z series hoverboard and E series of smart e bikes, Airwheel aims to combine environmental protection and quality, and provide customers with best products. While satisfying customers needs of vehicle, Airwheel intelligent power scooter advocates to protect environment and live peaceful with nature.





