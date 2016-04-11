       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Fosjoas U1 Smart Mini Electric Scooter Makes Home Exercise Be Possible

Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter has an adjustable saddle. Therefore, people can sit or stand to ride it at will. Both of these two riding modes need the joined effort of arms, legs, waist, neck and back.

(firmenpresse) - The exercise awareness of people in modern times is strengthening with each passing day. Some people take exercise in gym. Some people jog on road. Some people dance or Tai Chi in park near the house. What if it is raining or the gym is quite far from house? How about taking excise at home? In fact, an exercise equipment paves the way for people to take exercise at home and it is called Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter. How could it do that?

Just as its name implies, Fosjoas U1 mini self-balancing scooters is very small. How small is it? Here are some data. The height is 790mm, the length is 503mm, the width is 322mm, the weight is 14kg and the tyre size is 8-inch. Then, people must have idea that how small it is. Such a small figure can freely weave from dining room to bedroom. Now that people can ride Fosjoas U1 mini self-balancing scooter within house easily, what is the relation between it and taking exercise? Actually, it mainly benefits from the unique riding mode of Fosjoas electric scooters. It can keep balance by itself. Briefly speaking, people need to adjust body state to finish all controls. For example, leaning forward will move it up, while leaning backward will slow it down. Turning body to left or right realizes steering.

All of these movements need the participation of four limbs, head, neck, back and waist. In other words, every muscle of body gets fully exercised during riding course. Besides, dont look down the small Fosjoas U1 saddle-equipped electric scooter. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlO8oWuq4tE

It offers sitting-posture and standing-posture riding modes at the same time. Sitting-posture riding mode will train the muscles of upper body much better, while the standing-posture focuses on the muscles of whole body. From now on, people can take exercise at home.

