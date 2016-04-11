Fosjoas Intelligent 2016 New Electric Scooters Create the Most Environmental Friendly Lifestyle

Nowadays, environmental-friendly lifestyle is advocated by the times. In daily life, it is very important to select an eco-friendly travel mode.

(firmenpresse) - With rapid rising of cities, the quality of living environment is declining with each passing day, especially the air and noise pollution caused by gasoline-powered automobiles. What if people replace their traditional travel modes with an environmental-friendly one? Currently, Fosjoas electric scooters are capable of assuming such a task. They can satisfy different travels from people. What is more, they are powered by electricity. After all, electricity is one of the cleanest energies in modern times.



The main reason that Fosjoas electric scooters create the most environmental-friendly lifestyle is because they are driven by high-quality and imported lithium-ion battery. Compared with ordinary batteries, lithium-ion battery offers much stronger power and enjoys longer working life. In the meantime, lithium-ion battery has better stability. In other words, it is unexplosive and nonflammable. The most important is this kind of battery wont generate any exhausts during running course, which is the key of protecting the living environment. In order to satisfy both long and short range demands, Fosjoas has designed different battery capacities for different scooter types. For example, Fosjoas V6 electric unicycle has two battery capacities-88.8Wh and 130Wh. Fosjoas U3 scooter chooses 680Wh. Fosjoas K5 standing up electric scooter has a replaceable battery unit. In other words, the range is unlimited as long as riders take enough spare batteries.



Fosjoas electric scooters are not only the most eco-friendly travel transports, but also suitable for all people. For the elderly, Fosjoas U1 mini self-balancing scooters is the best choice for them, which can cover all of their daily travels. For kids, Fosjoas K1 electric skateboard is a good idea and it gives them a happy childhood. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2SsGMws_5c



For young people, all of Fosjoas electric scooters are designed for them. They can choose one according to their preferences. Then, young people can ride it to go to work or take a weekend trip. Above all, Fosjoas electric scooters make the planet green and nice.





