       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


The Moment I Open the Package of Fosjoas V2 Smart Twin Wheel Electric Scooter

On road, it is often seen that many people are riding intelligent self-balancing electric scooters.

ID: 504967
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - The figure of intelligent self-balancing electric scooter can be seen on road now and then. It is really cool to ride a type of fashionable electric scooter and freely weave among high streets and back lanes. Recently, I am quite interested in Fosjoas intelligent electric scooters. Besides, I have studied the official website of Fosjoas very carefully. Finally, I have placed an order of Fosjoas V2 twin-wheeled electric scooter. Today, I have received the package and the moment that I open it is so exciting. Here, I would like to share with more people.

The package is so exquisite and careful. When I opened the package, a perfect and lovely Fosjoas V2 twin-wheeled self-balancing scooters appears in front of my face. When I see it, I finally know the difference between single-wheeled, twin-wheeled and two-wheeled. Its two small pedals are round-shaped. I think that the smooth edge of pedals must protect ankles from scrapes. Meanwhile, it is said that those two pedals quite suit feet and offer very comfortable riding experience. The removable cushion pads are my favorite. They have two colors-Azure Blue and Lime Green. I select the latter. The pads give better protection to scooter body. Fosjoas V2 electric scooter is very light and I can carry it by one hand very easily. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlO8oWuq4tE

However, what surprises me most is the riding experience. When Fosjoas V2 electric scooter is powered, it can stand on by itself. Then, I hold the wall in the living room and stand on pedals slowly. I try to use my four limbs to keep balance. After that, I slightly lean my body forward and it moves forward slowly. If I lean backward, it slows down. When I reach the end of wall, I turn left and it follows me to turn left, too. It is the best online shopping experience of me.

Media contact:
Company Name: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited
Contact Person: Jason
Address: London, UK
E-Mail: moben(at)fosjoas.com
Website: http://www.fosjoas.com



More information:
http://www.fosjoas.com



Keywords (optional):

fosjoas-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, fosjoas, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/04/2016 - 07:49
Language: English
News-ID 504967
Character count: 2153
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 25

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.249
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 233


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z