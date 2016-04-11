The Moment I Open the Package of Fosjoas V2 Smart Twin Wheel Electric Scooter

On road, it is often seen that many people are riding intelligent self-balancing electric scooters.

(firmenpresse) - The figure of intelligent self-balancing electric scooter can be seen on road now and then. It is really cool to ride a type of fashionable electric scooter and freely weave among high streets and back lanes. Recently, I am quite interested in Fosjoas intelligent electric scooters. Besides, I have studied the official website of Fosjoas very carefully. Finally, I have placed an order of Fosjoas V2 twin-wheeled electric scooter. Today, I have received the package and the moment that I open it is so exciting. Here, I would like to share with more people.



The package is so exquisite and careful. When I opened the package, a perfect and lovely Fosjoas V2 twin-wheeled self-balancing scooters appears in front of my face. When I see it, I finally know the difference between single-wheeled, twin-wheeled and two-wheeled. Its two small pedals are round-shaped. I think that the smooth edge of pedals must protect ankles from scrapes. Meanwhile, it is said that those two pedals quite suit feet and offer very comfortable riding experience. The removable cushion pads are my favorite. They have two colors-Azure Blue and Lime Green. I select the latter. The pads give better protection to scooter body. Fosjoas V2 electric scooter is very light and I can carry it by one hand very easily. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlO8oWuq4tE



However, what surprises me most is the riding experience. When Fosjoas V2 electric scooter is powered, it can stand on by itself. Then, I hold the wall in the living room and stand on pedals slowly. I try to use my four limbs to keep balance. After that, I slightly lean my body forward and it moves forward slowly. If I lean backward, it slows down. When I reach the end of wall, I turn left and it follows me to turn left, too. It is the best online shopping experience of me.



Media contact:

Company Name: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited

Contact Person: Jason

Address: London, UK

E-Mail: moben(at)fosjoas.com

Website: http://www.fosjoas.com





More information:

http://www.fosjoas.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 07:49

Language: English

News-ID 504967

Character count: 2153

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Moben Intl(england) Co.,Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease