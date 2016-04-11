Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q3 2016

Today, Schibsted Media Group released its Q3 2016 report. EBITDA ex. Investment

phase increased 13 percent to NOK 756 million.



"In Q3 2016 Schibsted reported its highest ever gross operating profit number

for a third quarter. This was a result of continuing revenue growth and improved

profitability margins in the online classifieds operations as well as online

growth and significant cost reductions in the media houses", CEO Rolv Erik

Ryssdal says.



"In Online classifieds, we see continued high growth rates in France and steady

high single digit growth in Scandinavia. As previously communicated, the growth

in Spain has slowed down as a result of economical conditions. Other Developed

operations, like Italy, Austria and Ireland are all growing well, and producing

positive EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter", Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.



"It is particularly pleasing to see that the operations in emerging markets, for

example in Brazil, are showing great progress in terms of monetization. The

combined losses in our joint venture operations in investment phase are reduced

with more than 75 percent since Q3 2015. In Europe, our native app Shpock is

repetitively setting new records in terms of traffic and engagement, and

producing good return on the investments made there", Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.



"Schibsted's build-up of product and technology capabilities is progressing

well, and new products and functionalities are being introduced regularly. In

Q3, our new advertising platform was ramped further up, and within online

classifieds, centrally developed components, like messaging functionality for

marketplace apps, are being rolled out across our portfolio. Also, our next

generation classifieds platform was launched in the first test market, Greece",

Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.



"Our newspapers in Norway and Sweden continue to face negative revenue



development driven by rapid decline in print advertising. In Q3 we have managed

to adapt the cost base fast enough to increase the EBITDA margin. It is also

encouraging to see the number of digital subscribers growing rapidly. We believe

this will be an important revenue driver for quality media in the future", Rolv

Erik Ryssdal says.



"The operations in Schibsted Growth continue to develop well. This goes for both

personal finance sites, like Lendo, and price comparison", CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal

says.



Highlights of Q3 2016

(Figures in brackets refer to corresponding quarter in 2015.)

* EBITDA ex. Investment phase of NOK 756 million, a growth of 13 percent.

Total Online classifieds EBITDA ex. Investment phase grew 20 percent to NOK

670 million

* Continued positive high growth for Developed phase Online Classifieds



* Solid revenue growth and stable margins in France. Monetization of the

jobs vertical starts in Q4 2016

* Sustained growth in Norway, continued strong momentum in Sweden

* 8 percent revenue growth in Spain. The growth rate was reduced in Q3

primarily as a result of lower display advertising growth

* 20 percent revenue growth and positive EBITDA in Other Developed phase

operations, driven by continued good development in Italy, Austria and

Ireland

* Online Classifieds Investment phase continues positive trend



* Revenue growth accelerated to 69 percent.

* Reduced investment spend in emerging markets

* OLX Brazil progressing well with rapid revenue growth and reduced

expenses.

* Significant investments and rapid growth in UK and Germany for native

app Shpock

* Tight cost control leads to improved EBITDA in media houses, even if

advertising markets are challenging



* Strong inflow of digital subscribers

* The build-up of product and technology competence continues. New products

and functionalities launched in Q3, like the next generation online

classifieds platform in Greece and further ramp-up of Schibsted's new

advertising platform

* Acquisition of MB Diffusion, the leading online classifieds market place for

agricultural and construction equipment in France was announced



Third

quarter Schibsted Media Group As of Q3 FY



2015 2016 (MNOK) 2016 2015 2015



3,673 3,798 Operating revenues 11,795 11,170 15,117



556 572 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) 1,630 1,574 2,016



15 % 15 % EBITDA margin 14 % 14 % 13 %



Gross operating profit (EBITDA) ex.

672 756 Investment phase 2,222 1,933 2,560



19 % 20 % EBITDA margin ex. Investment phase 19 % 18 % 17 %





Schibsted invites to an analyst and press conference at Apotekergata 10, Oslo,

4 November 2016 at 09:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and

transmitted live as a video webcast on www.schibsted.com/ir. CEO Rolv Erik

Ryssdal, EVP CFO Trond Berger, EVP CTO Rian Liebenberg and EVP CPO Terje

Seljeseth will present at the analyst and press conference.



A conference call with Q&A linked to the Q3 2016 numbers will take place 4

November 2016 at 14:00 CET. Please dial in at the following numbers:



Norway: 800 51084

UK: 0800 358 6377

USA: 800-347-6311

International: +44 (0)20 7026 5967



Conference ID is 6860682.



Contact persons:

Trond Berger, CFO. Tel: +47 916 86 695

Jo Christian Steigedal, Head of IR. Tel: +47 415 08 733





Oslo, 4 November 2016

SCHIBSTED ASA



Jo Christian Steigedal

Head of IR





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/131/R/2054251/769025.pdf



Presentation of Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/131/R/2054251/769026.pdf



Financials and Analytical Info Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/131/R/2054251/769027.pdf







